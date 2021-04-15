IPL 2021: He told me 'you are not going to get Orange Cap,' Virat Kohli's advice that helped RR's Riyan Parag

While Sanju Samson was the star of Rajasthan Royals' unsuccessful chase against Punjab Kings on Monday, smashing 119 runs in 63 balls, Riyan Parag also caught the attention with his short but blistering knock. Coming down to bat after RR were 123/4 in 12.4 overs, Parag smashed 25 runs in 11 balls which included a four and three sixes, to help his team in the chase. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Parag's stunning knock was cut short by Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami, but it was enough set the momentum for RR to chase down the mammoth total of 222. RR fell short by 5 runs in the end, but Parag's innings certainly showcased what the youngster can do in the rest of the season.

Also read: 'Enjoying working with him,' Prithvi Shaw reveals discussions he has with DC coach Ricky Ponting

Speaking in an interaction to Cricbuzz, Parag revealed how an advice from India captain Virat Kohli has helped him in attaining a more positive attitude about his game.

Parag was asked if he feels upset about not getting a chance to bat in all the games since he bats at no. 6. In his reply, the right-hander revealed the words that the RCB captain Kohli said to him during last IPL season.

"No, it doesn't actually [if not getting a lot of chances to bat matters to him]. I had a chat with Virat Kohli during the last IPL," Parag said.

"He specifically told me that 'you are not going to get the Orange Cap. You bat No. 5 or No. 6 so there is no point in you thinking about the Orange Cap. You just think about how you can get those crucial 20 or 30 runs and when you get the chance to go in at a crucial phase, just think how you can get the team through'," he further added.

"So that really fit in my mind and now I don't think about how many runs I'm getting, I just think how my runs are benefiting the team," Parag further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON