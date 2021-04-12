'He would have played in place of Jonny Bairstow': SRH coach explains why Kane Williamson did not play against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Baylis has revealed why Kane Williamson did not feature in their opening IPL 2021 game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday.

Bayliss said that the New Zealand batsman needs more time to gain match fitness. He also added that had he been fit, he would have definitely played in place of Englishman Jonny Bairstow.

"We just felt that Kane needed a little bit of extra time to get match fit and a little bit more time in the nets," Bayliss said in the post-match press conference after SRH lost to KKR by 10 runs on Sunday night.

"He would have played in place of Jonny Bairstow obviously if that had occurred. But we aren't too perturbed about that, Jonny has been in form recently in white-ball cricket here in India. Kane will obviously come into calculations as the tournament unfolds."

Kane, who scored 317 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2020 batting at number 4, was replaced by Bairstow. The wicketkeeper-batsman didn't disappoint as he scored 55 but failed to get his team over the line.

Right-hander Bairstow usually opens the innings captain with David Warner whenever he plays. However, Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took his place night because of his exploits last season. Saha scored 214 runs in just 4 matches in the previous edition. The move paid dividends as the Hyderabad side reached the playoffs only to lose to runners-up Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Yesterday, he only managed seven runs.

Speaking on the decision to open with Saha, Bayliss said: "At the moment what we wanted to do is reward the guys who finished the tournament last year," Bayliss said.

"We got off to a slow start last tournament but came back well to reach the finals (playoffs). Someone like Saha opening and batting so well in that tournament we felt we should reward the guys who finished it so well for us last year."

However, Bayliss made it clear that Bairstow, who plays at no 4 in T20Is but opens in ODIs for England, remains one of the options for the opening slot.

"Depending on fitness and form, we know Jonny can open the batting and keep as well. It gives us options but yes he has done well for England at number 4 recently," said the 58-year-old from Australia.