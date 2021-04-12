Morgan comments on Harbhajan not bowling after first over against SRH, says he used 'his experience to guide others'

Harbhajan Singh was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of Indian Premier League 2021. It looked like it could be the end for the 41-year-old in his IPL career. But he was picked up Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price. Everyone wondered how the celebrated off-spinner will play after missing IPL action for more than 690 days.

Harbhajan was trusted by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and was asked to open the bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Harbhajan did not disappoint as he would have got the wicket of SRH captain David Warner if Pat Cummins did not drop an easy catch. Bhajji only gave away 8 runs in the first over. But he wasn't handed the ball by Morgan for the rest of the match.

READ | ‘He couldn’t hit a six’: Sehwag explains why Manish Pandey failed to finish 188-run chase against KKR

KKR captain talked about the decision after the match.

"Bhajji starting really well in the first over and not playing a part after that but using his experience to guide the others just shows that," Morgan said.

Morgan also said that his side couldn't have asked for a better start in their IPL campaign as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs here on Sunday.

KKR notched up an easy win against SRH, riding on opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi's (53) fluent half-centuries after being asked to bat. SRH could score just 177 for 5 while chasing 188.

"We are delighted. I thought it was magnificent, the guys batted today at the top of the order in particularly, Nitish and Tripathi. And the bowling too, couldn't have asked for a better start," Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

"It was a tight game against a really tough side. Really happy with the start. We were very happy with our score, we thought if we bowled half decently well we should get over the line."

READ | 'He is the pro version of Suryakumar Yadav': Ojha has advice that 'will do wonders' for Kolkata Knight Riders

He said the build up to the tournament has been pretty good and the players have gelled really well.

"There's a huge amount of thought and structure that goes into decisions on the field. We've got a great head coach and support staff.

"The IPL is all about results. I think guys buying in to what we are trying to do."

(with PTI inputs)