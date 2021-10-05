Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: 'I can’t really believe he is 24': Watson, Swann on how DC skipper Pant’s tactics are 'a stroke of genius'
cricket

IPL 2021: 'I can’t really believe he is 24': Watson, Swann on how DC skipper Pant’s tactics are 'a stroke of genius'

Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
IPL 2021: 'I can’t really believe he is 24': Shane Watson, Graeme Swann on how DC skipper Rishabh Pant’s tactics are 'a stroke of genius'(ANI)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday by helping DC beat the in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets and return to the top of the points table. With that win, the IPL 2020 runners-up have assured themselves of a top-2 finish in IPL 2021 and after the game on Monday, former cricketers Shane Watson and Graeme Swann heaped rich praise on the Delhi cricketer.

Pant was handed the captaincy a few weeks before the start of the current season as former captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first half due to a shoulder injury. Since then, Pant has led DC to 10 wins in 13 matches and has marshalled his troops very well. (FULL IPL 2021 COVERAGE)

While speaking to Star Sports, Watson said that Pant is fortunate to have a coach like Ricky Ponting and how he has been left impressed with his leadership.

"He is very fortunate to have a guy like Ricky Ponting. I think he is one of the best cricket minds I have played under. With Ricky Ponting guiding him all the way, he has been very impressive. Initially, when he got the captaincy, I had a few question marks but he has done well, marshaling his troops and Delhi Capitals have played beautiful cricket," Watson elaborated.

On the other hand, former England spinner Swann, admitted that he was not completely convinced by Pant's approach at first but also added that he is now getting things done.

"Absolutely, because he is such a young guy and seeing the way he played his cricket, he seemed a bit of a maverick with his slam-bang approach. But I think it’s a stroke of genius. I think he really got along well with Ricky Ponting who knows how to get things done. Rishabh Pant is adventurous, he likes to take things on and it (The move) has worked brilliantly. I can’t really believe he is 24. He has got a decade of top-level cricket," Swann commented. 

