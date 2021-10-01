‘It’s about who stays real behind you back’: Warner's cryptic message intensifies debate on his absence from SRH dug-out

David Warner’s absence in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI in the last two encounters has become one of the interesting points of discussion in the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Australian opening batter had a couple of poor outings in the UAE leg of the ongoing tournament after which he was dropped from the playing XI in the last two games.

SRH managed a decent win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday but couldn’t carry the momentum against Chennai Super Kings. They lost the game by 6 wickets in Sharjah on Thursday, becoming the first team to be knocked out this season.

Meanwhile, Warner’s latest Instagram story has left his followers confused. On Thursday evening, the former SRH captain posted a message on social media that has seen the debate intensify further.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Question looms over Andre Russell's fitness as Kolkata aim to continue winning spree

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted: “It's not about who is real to your face, It's about who stays real behind your back.” The post also had a few 'thumbs up' emojis.

David Warner's latest Instagram story(David Warner / Instagram)

He also posted a short video of him watching SRH's game against Chennai Super Kings on television and that has seen fans further debate on whether he should at least have been in the dug-out sharing his experience with the young players.

Speaking after the win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, SRH coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed that the management is looking to give new players in the squad a chance to make a name for themselves, looking at how the side cannot make the playoffs this season.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: No DRS, given not out by umpire but India batter Punam Raut walks off against Australia; experts divided

“We can’t make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel,” Bayliss said during a post-match press conference.

Further speaking about Warner, Bayliss said: “We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together.”

(With ANI Input)