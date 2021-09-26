Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021: Jadeja's fiery cameo guides CSK to a thrilling 2-wicket win over KKR

PTI | , Abu Dhabi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:46 PM IST
CSK beat KKR by 2 wickets(iplt20.com)

A sensational cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) towards the end helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batsmen chipped with handy contributions but they wobbled towards the end before Jadeja pulled off the win with an 8-ball 22 which was studded with two fours and as many sixes to help his side reach 172 for 8 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors.

Earlier, KKR scored 171 for six after opting to bat. Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20).

Chennai Super Kings: 172 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Sunil Narine 3/41). PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
