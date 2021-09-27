IPL 2021: Jason Roy replaces out-of-form David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar comments on the change

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed a debut to England opener Jason Roy in their Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Roy was bought by the franchise at the IPL 2021 auctions last year - but he did not get a game in the first leg of the tournament in India.

Roy returned for the second phase of the season which is being played in the UAE -- but had to wait for his opportunity. With David Warner struggling in the first two games, Roy was given a game. In fact, as per reports, Warner had not even come out with SRH to the ground.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that it is a big opportunity for Roy to make an impact.

"Only 15 players are allowed in the stadium, so David Warner may have to stick at the hotel due for some reasons. We don't know. But it is a big chance for Jason Roy to make an impact," Gavaskar said on Star Sports before the start of play.

"He was there for the first half, did not get an opportunity to play in India. He is getting a chance now, and he is a mighty fine hitter, a mighty player," he added.

Gavaskar also said that he was not surprised to see Manish Pandey being left out the camp and praised the franchise for including youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg in the team.

"No, I am not surprised about Manish Pandye being left out. He has really struggled. When the ball is able to carry, he has not looked comfortable. So, not suprised. Priyam Garg is coming is very good. They have brought in Abhishek Sharma as well - he can bowl as well," Gavaskar said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

