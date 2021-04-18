Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre hit-wicket leads to hilarious meme fest on Twitter - WATCH
IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre hit-wicket leads to hilarious meme fest on Twitter - WATCH

This episode left the SRH followers disheartened as their team lost the momentum in the later stage of the match.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Jonny Bairstow was dismissed hit-wicket during the IPL 2021 match against MI(IPL)

Jonny Bairstow on Saturday played a quick-fire knock of 43 runs off 22 balls while chasing a 151-run target against Mumbai Indians in Chennai. He produced a terrific start to the Sunrisers and stitched a 67-run opening stand with his opening partner and captain David Warner. However, Bairstow’s innings, which was laced with 3 boundaries and 4 maximums, came to a tragic end as he was dismissed hit-wicket.

The incident happened in the 8th over when MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya bowled a short-of-a-length delivery and Bairstow went too deep inside the crease in order to play the slog-sweep over midwicket. In due process, the SRH opener disturbed the stumps with his back leg and was left with no other option than to walk back.

Check out Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre dismissal:

This episode left the SRH followers disheartened as their team lost the momentum in the later stage of the match. The Mumbai fans jumped up in joy while some others took the opportunity to launch a meme fest on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bairstow’ departure triggered the collapse of Sunrisers as they lost four wickets in quick succession. leg-spinner Chahar (3/19) stifled the middle-order before Boult (3/28) polished off the tail as SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs and lost the game by 13 runs.

