IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Will Eoin Morgan bring in a younger spinner for the veteran?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be disappointed with the way they lost their second Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) game against defending champions Mumbai Indians. After Andre Russell's five-wicket haul, Nitish Rana's 57 had set a good enough platform for the Eoin Morgan-led side to score 31 runs from 30 balls to chase down 153 in 20 overs. Yet, two-time champions KKR fell short by 10 runs.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first game; a match that looked like a near "perfect game" for them. Their train was heading the same way against MI before it suddenly derailed in the most tragic ways possible.

On Sunday, they take on the only unbeaten side of IPL 2021 so far- Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-captained franchise scripted a stellar comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad to go to the top of the points table. Despite losing the last game, KKR may opt against too many changes as the players played 35 of the 40 overs almost spotlessly.

However, there could be one change that Morgan may make in his next team. Let's see what could that be through their playing XI:

1) Shubman Gill: India Test opener Shubman Gill scored a promising 33 in KKR's previous game against MI. He scored 15 in the first game and would look to score better in the third.

2) Nitish Rana: Fellow opener Nitish Rana has been KKR's best batsman so far. he scored a match-winning 80 in the first game and scored an almost match-winning 57 in the second game. Once again, he will be expected to KKR a strong start.

3) Rahul Tripathi: With scores of 55 and 5, Tripathi has also begun his IPL 2021 campaign on a positive note.

4) Eoin Morgan: Skipper Morgan may have gotten his tactics spot on but he is yet to find his rhythm with the bat. However, he is just one big innings away from taking off in this tournament:

5) Andre Russell: The big-hitting Windies cricketer hasn't fired with the bat yet but he registered his best-ever figures in the IPL in the last game. He bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and ran through the opposition batting order. He continues to remain an important part of that KKR side.

6) Dinesh Karthik: India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik may not have clicked with the bat in the second game but played a bombastic 9-ball 22 in the first game to help KKR post a match-winning total. He is also an important member of the leadership.

7) Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been among the wickets and just like his teammate Russell, he would look to replicate bowling form with the bat.

8) Pat Cummins: Australian pacer Pat Cummins has looked very good with the ball and as he has shown in the past with KKR and the national team, he is more than capable of playing a blistering cameo.

9) Varun Chakravarthy: Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pocketed his first wicket of the season against MI and bowled an economical spell. He will look to do the same and perhaps, pick a wicket or two more.

10) Kuldeep Yadav/Harbhajan Singh: The only change Morgan may be tempted to make, which seems unlikely, however, could be bringing in left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of the veteran Harbhajan Singh. Former India spinner Harbhajan only bowled one over in KKR's opening game and bowled two expensive overs in the second. Yadav has been out of favour for quite some time but could see himself donning the jersey for the first time in 2021.

11) Prasidh Krishna: India pacer Prasidh Krishna has returned with economy rates of 8.80 and 10.50 in the first two matches, respectively. While he picked up two wickets in the first match, he bagged one in the second. His aim would be to bring that economy rate down and take the wicket tally higher.





KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna