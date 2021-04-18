IPL 2021: KKR's Rahul Tripathi takes a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss Virat Kohli – WATCH

Virat Kohli's quest to get to 6000 IPL runs would have to wait, thanks to an incredible piece of fielding by Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 10 of the IPL 2021 in Chennai on Sunday. Kohli, the RCB captain, won the toss against KKR captain Eoin Morgan and opted to bat, but lost his wicket in the second over of the innings after top-edging Varun Chakravarthy for five.

Kohli got off the mark with a streaky boundary. After veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh bowled a no-ball, Kohli came down the wicket, looking to attack him, and edged the ball which beat Dinesh Karthik and went for four. The next over, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy is where Kohli perished. Chakravarthy bowled it outside off and Kohli, looking to attack, top edged the ball into the sky.

Initially, Kohli and his partner Devdutt Padikkal looked set to complete a couple of runs. But as it turned out, Tripathi, took off from his position at point, ran back, kept his eyes on the ball, covered a huge amount of ground in lightning quick time and held on to a sensational catch running backwards.

Tripathi took a tumble but did not let the ball touch the ground. The ball was slow and tossed-up, foxing Kohli, whose bat face turned as he looked to go over cover. But as good a ball that was, it was a fielder's wicket with Tripathi taking what could be an early catch of the season contender. Tripathi scored a fluent half-century in KKR's first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and this is his 16th catch in the IPL.

Kohli's wicket reduced RCB to 6/1, which further became 9/2 when Chakravarthy struck again four balls later in the same over. He bowled a cannon ball that rushed through the returning Rajat Patidar, and cleaned up his middle stump for his second wicket.

Not too long ago, Chakravarthy, or poor fitness grounds, was dropped from the England T20Is, with Kohli insisting that there would be no compromise as far as fitness is concerned. But with a brilliant start on Sunday, the spinner seems to have sent a message.