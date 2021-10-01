Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live on TV & online

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming Match 45 online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:20 AM IST
IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS live streaming: When, where, how to watch online & on TV(ANI)

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders have really found a way back into the reckoning for the playoffs since the resumption of Indian Premier League 2021 season in the UAE. The Eoin Morgan-led side has won three out of four games so far, defeating the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. A win over Punjab Kings may make their playoff qualification even more likely. But for PBKS, it is a fight for survival.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings begin?

Also Read | KKR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Morgan sweating over Russell's fitness

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 1st).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | PBKS Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Mayank Agarwal return to boost Punjab?

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs PBKS match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

ipl kolkata knight riders punjab kings
