IPL 2021 Online LIVE Streaming, PBKS vs SRH: How to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online and on TV

PBKS vs SRH Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 14 Online: Here's how you can watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match No. 14 today on Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Live Streaming, PBKS vs SRH: After losing two straight encounters, Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning way against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH's middle-order has left a lot to be desired in the tournament so far - but the return of Kane Williamson might change fortunes for SRH. Punjab Kings will hope they can get back to the rhythm at the top-order. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH, Live Streaming details:

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

Also Read | PBKS predicted XI vs SRH: World's No.1 T20 batsman might make IPL debut

The IPL 2021 match No. 14, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the MA Chidambaram, Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.14, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday (April 20). The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Also Read | SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS: Will Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav get a game?

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match No. 14, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match PBKS vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match PBKS vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.14 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Topics
ipl 2021 punjab kings sunrisers hyderabad
