Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RR vs DC: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on TV and online
cricket

IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RR vs DC: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on TV and online

IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match No. 7 today on Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RR vs DC(PTI)

It will be Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson when Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 match No.7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The two talented wicketkeeper-batsmen will come face-to-face as captains in the IPL for the first time. Pant’s DC got off to a fine start by beating CSK in their opening match. RR, on the other hand suffered an agonizing defeat to PBKS despite a breath-taking 119 from captain Samson.

DC despite missing a few key players like Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, look like a well-oiled machine thanks to the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Tom Curran.

RR, who won’t have Ben Stokes, need to get their act together, especially in the bowling department

Also Read | DC predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals likely to make one major bowling change

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 7, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.7, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (April 15).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RR Predicted XI vs DC: Who will replace Ben Stokes? Big headache for Samson

Virat Kohli named Wisden Almanack's ODI cricketer of the 2010s

'Captain trusted my abilities': Shahbaz after picking 3 wkts in 1 over

DC predicted XI vs RR: Delhi Capitals likely to make one major bowling change

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match No. 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match RR vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match RR vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP