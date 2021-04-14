IPL 2021 Live Streaming, SRH vs RCB: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match No.6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. SRH, who lost their opening match of this Indian Premier League to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will look to bounce back against Virat Kohli’s RCB, who won their first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It will be interesting to see for how long David Warner decides to keep a player like Kane Williamson in the benches. SRH picked Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi over Williamson as it gave them an extra option with the ball and also some late hitting prowess.

RCB, on the other hand, will be bolstered with the return of opener Devdutt Padikkal, who had missed the first game due to Covid-19 precautions.

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match No.5 , Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 14)

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match No. 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match SRH vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match SRH vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket