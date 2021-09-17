Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'MI are lucky to have someone like him’: Saba Karim names batsman on whom Mumbai Indians ‘rely heavily’

Former India cricketer Saba Karim heaped praise on the Mumbai Indians batsman and also mentioned that the team relies heavily on him.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:03 AM IST
File image of Saba Karim.(PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav’s entry in international cricket was dynamic. His consistency in white-ball cricket was so impressive that he not only got a maiden Test call-up but it also landed him in India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Behind his glory remains the backing of his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians. The team trusted him and in return, the right-band batsman gave his best shot almost every time.

Suryakumar will be seen in action for MI once again as he is gearing up for the opening encounter of the UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021. The defending champions are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and he’s definitely going to play a major role for his team.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim also has similar thoughts. Speaking on a YouTube channel called ‘Khelneeti’, Karim not only heaped praise on the batsman but also mentioned that MI relies heavily on Suryakumar.

“Mumbai Indians are lucky to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav who can come in to bat at number 3 or 4 and can anchor the innings, while also hitting boundary shots when needed. Mumbai rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav's batting. His name will also come up for sure when the franchise looks for the players to retain for their upcoming seasons,” Karim said.

The former India cricketer also suggested that MI shouldn’t utilise wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan as a top-order batsman when they already have the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, along with Suryakumar.

“Ishan Kishan is not needed at the top of the order for MI. The team uses him well at number 4. I don't think they will want to make any such changes. They have a settled batting unit and also have a lot of depth in their batting order. Ishan Kishan is a type of a player who can be used as a floater. He will have a similar role with the Indian team as well,” Karim said.

