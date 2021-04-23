IPL 2021, MI predicted XI against PBKS: A debut on cards for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The five-time title winners will enter the contest following a defeat against Delhi Capitals and will be desperate to return to winning ways. They look absolutely balanced against a bruised and battered Punjab but may go for a tactical bowling change.

Let’s have a look at our MI Predicted XI vs PBKS for IPL 2021 match:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma has been in decent form and giving some good starts but failing to convert the starts into big knocks. A Rohit special is still awaited this season.

Quinton de Kock (w): Quinton de Kock is yet to show his actual self this season. He was dismissed cheaply against Delhi Capitals but will be expected to fire against PBKS and give a rollicking start to the team.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has always been a key player in the MI line-up. He is yet to come up with a mighty knock like he did in last season.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan showed immense character in the last encounter when all the hard hitters were back in the hut. He will once again look to exploit the conditions against Punjab tonight.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been struggling big time. He isn’t bowling but should come up with powerful innings to anchor the middle-order in a crunch situation.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has proved his mettle with the bat and the ball. After a disappointing outing with the bat against DC, he would be hungry for runs when he takes the field against compatriot Chris Gayle in Chennai.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal had a hard time against Pant & Co. He may not have contributed well but still remains a vital cog in the balanced MI side.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar is in red hot form. Whenever the skipper needs a wicket, he gets Rahul to do the job. And the youngster delivers without any failure. He remains the go-to spinner in the line-up.

Jayant Yadav/ Jimmy Neesham: If MI wishes to stick with 3 foreign players formula, then Jayant Yadav is likely to get another game following his all-round show against DC. If there are any changes in the strategy, having Jimmy Neesham won’t be a bad idea.

Trent Boult: Kiwi quick Trent Boult is the lynchpin in MI’s bowling attack and his position cannot be tinkered unless he is injured.

Jasprit Bumrah: The presence of Jasprit Bumrah makes MI more lethal and his pairing with Boult is pure gold. The duo will take care of the pace responsibilities.

MI Predicted XI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav/ Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah