IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians may bring back big-hitting Australia batsman for high-voltage tie

It’s time for the match we’ve seen waiting so desperately for. The biggest rivalry in the history of the Indian Premier League will renew when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a comprehensive result against Rajasthan Royals, but they will be tested to the limits as they gear up to face the in-form CSK, who have lost just one game in the tournament so far.

MI struck the right balance in the previous game, but against a strong team like CSK, they are likely to make one big alteration, which promises to strengthen their batting line-up. Here’s a look at what MI’s probably team composition may look like.

1 Chris Lynn: Just to bolster the batting a little, MI might include the big-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn in the mix. Lynn played the first game of IPL 2021 where he scored an impressive 49 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but has since been warming the benches. It may not be a bad idea to make Lynn open the batting and push Rohit to No. 3.

2 Quinton de Kock (Wk): It took him a few innings but Quinton de Kock was back to his free-flowing best against the Royals on Thursday. De Kock and Lynn can be devastating for MI at the top, which needs to put early pressure over CSK’s mighty bowling department.

3 Rohit Sharma (Capt): The captain of MI, Rohit Sharma has gotten starts, scoring 43, 32, 44, 63 and 14 in the five matches played so far. The MI captain has excelled as an opener but may play anchor in Saturday’s game against Dhoni’s team.

4 Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav continues to impress the more he bats. Yadav got off to a start against RR, scoring 16 off 10 before holing out to Jos Buttler in the deep of Chris Morris. Suryakumar is the key of MI’s middle order and the team would be expecting a sizeable contribution from him against CSK.

5 Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard is getting in the groove, albeit slowly. The big-hitting West Indian batsman creamed 16 off 8 balls with two fours and a six to signal his intent. With the Delhi pitch more suitable to his size of play, expect Pollard to bat a shade higher.

6 Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya did not get a chance to bat against the Royals but with a string of low scores behind, time may be running out for the younger Pandya brother. Having said that, Rohit may be tempted to bowl Hardik just to inject an element of surprise for CSK.

7 Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya’s bowling remains a concern for MI. Last match, he bowled just one over where he went for 12. With MI opting for an extra batsman, Pandya needs to ensure he comes good with the ball, and the bat, of which he showed shades of on Thursday.

8. Jayant Yadav: Off-spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav has pleasantly surprised everyone in the MI camp. He can be a handy lower-order batsman and a partnership-breaker with the ball, which MI can do with given the stunning form of CSK batsmen.

9 Trent Boult: Trent Boult is as good as they come. Once again, the onus will be on him and Jasprit Bumrah to provide MI early breakthrough against CSK, something that some of the other teams have struggled to get.

10 Rahul Chahar: Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is once again proving his credentials as a fine spin bowler. He has 12 wickets from six matches and will be expected to carry similar form against the men in yellow.

11. Jasprit Bumrah: What a role Jasprit Bumrah has been in. He may not have gotten many wickets this year, but his economy rate has been phenomenal. In the game against RR, Bumrah gave just 15 runs and picked up a wicket in four overs. Against a team like CSK, a repeat of such a bowling performance could be considered gold.

