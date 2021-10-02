IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs DC: Will Rohit bench Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai Indians look to continue winning momentum?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a convincing six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). After three defeats on the trot, the pressure was on Rohit Sharma and Co. to get their campaign back on track. However, their job isn't quite done yet and in order to qualify for the Playoffs, they have to win their remaining games and they must begin that run against a rampant Delhi Capitals (DC) side, who need just two more points to secure a top-four finish. With the form of certain individuals haunting MI, Rohit could have to make a couple of changes to improve their chances of a win. What may they be? Let's try and work it out.

Here is a look at MI's Predicted XI vs DC:

1) Rohit Sharma (C): MI captain Rohit scored just 8 runs in their previous game against PBKS but he had gone into that contest on the back of two impressive scores of 33, and 43, respectively. He loves facing pace bowling and with DC having Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the ranks, Rohit would be looking to ooze some more class once again.

2) Quinton de Kock (WK): Time and again, we keep saying that the South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman has looked a million dollars before getting out. The situation was no different against Punjab, where he hit 27. On a fairly competitive pitch, he was looking good before chopping one onto his stumps. As always, he holds key for MI at the top with his captain.

3) Ishan Kishan: The only change that MI could make would be to leave out Suryakumar Yadav. Yes, that is a thought that wouldn't have crossed anyone's mind until IPL 2021 phase II but MI can't turn away or hide from reality. SKY's dismissal, a golden-ball duck, showed he's not in a good space and a break could do him some good. Ishan was also given a break in the previous game, and MI would hope that the young left-hander regains his mojo now.

4) Saurabh Tiwary: He came in for Ishan Kishan against PBKS and boy, did he deliver. His 37-ball 45, after MI lost three quick wickets, not only steadied MI's ship but also set a platform for Hardik to come, play his shots, and take MI over the line. Saurabh not going anywhere.

5) Hardik Pandya: With a bombastic 30-ball 40, it is safe to say that Hardik is back to his blistering best. Knowing the hole MI were in, it was so important for their star all-rounder to rediscover his mojo. Given the challenges ahead, Mumbai would want Hardik to continue in the same vein.

6) Kieron Pollard: Pollard's form, until the last game, was a sign of worry. He was neither firing with the bat nor impressing with the ball. However, his two-wicket haul in the previous game proved to be a much-needed reassurance for the franchise.

7) Krunal Pandya: Just like Pollard, Krunal was also beginning to run out of time. However, and just like Pollard, Krunal too had a good game against Punjab. He bowled three decent overs in the powerplay and returned with figures of 1/24 in 4 overs.

8) Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian pacer replaced New Zealand speedster Adam Milne and NCN delivered the goods. He bowled an exceptional spell at the death to return with figures of 0/19 in 4 overs and helped MI restrict PBKS to 135/6 in 20 overs.

9) Trent Boult: Trent Boult hasn't had the best time in the last two games but he continues to remain a very essential member of the MI pace attack, especially in the Powerplays.

10) Rahul Chahar: With 1/27 in 4 overs against the Kings, Chahar has only reiterated his importance for the team. A wicket-taking bowler who is very good at stemming the run-flow in middle overs.

11) Jasprit Bumrah: With 10 wickets in the last 4 games, including 2/24 against Punjab, Bumrah holds key whenever the Mumbai players are out on the field with the ball. To some extent, MI's success depends Bumrah's returns and that's what makes him an indispensable member of this side.

MI's Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah