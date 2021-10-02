IPL 2021, DC Predicted XI vs MI: Uncertainty clouds Prithvi Shaw's fitness as Delhi Capitals look to seal playoffs berth

Delhi Capitals, the 2020 runners-up are currently placed second in the points table and have thoroughly deserved it. All departments of the Rishabh Pant-led side have fired and even though they faced a small hiccup in their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they are still a force to be reckoned with. Their next opponents, the Mumbai Indians (MI), are bruised - after three consecutive losses - but also upbeat - after finally getting off the mark in the second half in their previous game. DC know that they cannot take the five-time champions lightly and that both teams will go out with all guns blazing. The biggest question, in terms of team selection, looms over the fitness of Prithvi Shaw. His inclusion/absence may determine the final playing XI.

Here is a look at DC's Predicted XI vs MI:

Also Read | '12 to 14 crores': Manjrekar backs uncapped Indian player to 'fetch a very high price' at next year's IPL mega auction

1) Steve Smith: The former Australia captain opened with Shikhar Dhawan in the previous game in Shaw's absence, who had to sit out after rolling his ankle in the game before. Smith returned with an impressive 39 and if Shaw is still unfit, he is likely to open again.

2) Shikhar Dhawan: Talking about opening, Dhawan reclaimed the top position in the highest run-getters list in the previous game and that is enough and more evidence to prove why he's one of the most important players in the team. He would like to recapture the Orange Cap from KL Rahul.

3) Shreyas Iyer: It's like he never left. Despite coming into the UAE leg on the back of a long injury layoff, Iyer's form with the bat means that coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant haven't had to break their heads over filling the no.3 spot.

4) Rishabh Pant: Talking about captaincy, Pant, too, has regained his touch after enduring a poor form during the India-England Test series. He hit 39 against KKR.

Also Read | 'He feels they are using him and getting rid of him': Pietersen says Gayle was 'not being treated right' by Punjab Kings

5) Shimron Hetmyer: The equation is simple. The day both Shaw and Smith are available, that's the day Hetmyer may be asked to sit out. It wasn't the case until the previous game but going by the way Smith batted, it could become a reality. Hence, Hetmyer must prove why earns the big bucks against MI if he is to stay.

6) Lalit Yadav: Yadav scored a duck against Kolkata but picked up the important scalp of Venkatesh Iyer in the powerplay. He's a handy all-rounder.

7) Axar Patel: Having mentioned all-rounders, DC have a number of them in the playing XIs and that's a luxury to have. The Gujarat spinner bowled three tight overs, giving away just 13 runs. And in all fairness, that's him being at his best.

8) R Ashwin: Ashwin is another useful all-rounder. He's got heaps of experience and also picked up a wicket en route to his disciplined spell of 1/24 in 4 overs. Moreover, he will have extra fire in his belly after the controversy in the previous game and DC would hope for him to channel it on the field.

9) Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer is always among the wickets. His partnership with compatriot Nortje is a lethal one. He's the franchise's second-highest wicket-taker currently with 13 scalps.

10) Avesh Khan: Rabada's second-highest because sitting pretty at the top of the chart is Avesh with 18. He's having a dream season and comes into this contest after a remarkable spell of 3/13 in 3 overs.

11) Anrich Nortje: His pace is fearful at the top and when he gets the ball talking at high pace, there's not a lot that a batsman can do. With Rabada and Avesh, this Proteas bowler completes a brilliant fast-bowling trio of Delhi

DC Predicted XI vs MI: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje