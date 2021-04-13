Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI vs KKR - One change likely for Mumbai Indians after defeat in season-opener
cricket

IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI vs KKR - One change likely for Mumbai Indians after defeat in season-opener

IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are likely to make one change in their playing XI for their Indian Premier League match against KKR in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Mumbai Indians will take on KKR(IPL/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians will be looking to make a tactical change after suffering a defeat in the season-opener once again when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 in Chennai. While the bowling unit did well to push Royal Challengers Bangalore down to the last ball in 160-run chase, MI will demand more from their batsmen in the next few games.

Here is our predicted playing XI of Mumbai Indians vs KKR

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma did not get off to the best of starts with the bat but this can change against KKR on Tuesday as he enjoys a good record against the franchise.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn missed out on fifty in the opener, but he showcased he can replace Quinton de Kock in the line-up till the South Africa opener is ready to return.

Also Read | KKR Predicted XI against MI: Knight Riders likely to go for a tactical change

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of brilliance in the first game and he would hope to do better against his previous franchise.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan is a verstatile player, and while batting at number four is always a tough task, he has shown he fits in this role time and time again.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lizelle Lee bag ICC Player of the Month awards for March

'May have to pay up big bucks': Scott Styris on MI's 'bad move' of buying Jansen

Morris' reaction after Samson turns down single goes viral on Twitter

'Got a bit pigeon-holed in Australia': RCB's Maxwell recounts IPL 2014 aftermath

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form with the bat, but his shoulder issues may cause him to slow down while hitting big hits.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard will be raring to go after failing to perform in the first game against RCB.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya did not have the best of starts in the season, but he would look to improve.

Also Read | KKR vs MI Preview: Upbeat Knight Riders look to change script against Mumbai

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar is the key spin bowler and on slow surfaces, he will be a primary asset for MI.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile is one of the trusted customers in IPL, and he is likely to replace Marco Jensen as he can also hit big shots.

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was impressive with the new ball, and KKR will not take him lightly.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah once again proved to be the wicket-taking option for Rohit Sharma in the first game. Everytime he is called, he gets a wicket, and he can hurt any and every opposition.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai indians ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP