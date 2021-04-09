IPL 2021, MI Predicted XI vs RCB: Openers' dilemma for the defending champions

Mumbai Indians, on paper, appear to be the team that are one of the favourites to win the title this year. The Rohit-Sharma led side has already won five IPL trophies, and they have not tinkered with the winning squad from last year. Though, ahead of the opening contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI might face a dilemma when it comes to deciding the openers.

Here are MI Predicted XI vs RCB:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma did not enjoy the best of series against England in T20Is and ODIs, and he will be eager to put on his best foot forward in the season-opener.

Quinton de Kock: While Ishan Kishan has excelled as an opener for Mumbai, and also showcased the same skills for India against England, MI will prefer Quinton in the role as he can provide experience to the team if Rohit falls eatly.

Suryakumar Yadav: If Virat Kohli leaves his third slot for Suryakumar Yadav, then almost everyone has to. There is no tinkering with his batting position.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan is a verstatile player, and while batting at number four is always a tough task, he is someone who can play according to the situation and would fit in this role.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form with the bat, but the big question is will he bowl? Time will tell.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard will be raring to go as he would be eager to repeat his performance of hitting six sixes in the IPL as well.

Krunal Pandya: The allrounder Krunal Pandya received criticism because of his bowling, and while he knows he can be ruthless with the bat, he would be eager to shine with the ball.

Nathan Coulter Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile is one of the trusted customers in IPL, and he could also hit a few shots out of the park.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will return to cricket after being absent since the fourth Test against England. He will look to take early wickets.

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was impressive last season with the new ball, and RCB will not take him lightly.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar will be the primary spin bowler for MI in the match, and he will look to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs and contain run flow.

