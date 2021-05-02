‘Not trying to be too tough on bowlers, but catches do help’: MS Dhoni blames dropped catches for defeat against MI

The El Classic of the IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash lived up to the hype and expectations. In a high-scoring thriller, it was the defending champions who edged past their rivals by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in Delhi. Chasing 219 to win, MI were 81/3 before Kieron Pollard smashed his highest IPL score – 87 not out – to help the team over the line.

The result could have been different had CSK held on to the chances. Of all people, Faf du Plessis dropped Pollard in the 18th over when he was on 70.

Besides, on a couple of occasions, CSK fielders, trying to go for the catch, ended up giving away fours. After the match, MS Dhoni did not look too upset with the result CSK still lead the points table but did mention the catches would have made a difference.

"I think it was a brilliant wicket and I feel the difference between the two sides was the execution - how off we were. Not trying to be too tough on bowlers, but catches do help. I felt we dropped catches at the crucial point. It doesn't hurt much when you're on the top of the table," Dhoni said after the match.

Dhoni mentioned that even though the loss won’t dent CSK’s confidence, it’s important for the players to stick to their plans and execute them. "If you look at how it really went, we were very off-target and against good batters who hit hard, it's important to execute the plans. Even if you don't get hit for one or two sixes, in the 20th over that can win you the game. It hurts but the spirits will be up," the CSK skipper explained.