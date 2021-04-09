IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Kieron Pollard two sixes away from joining IPL's elite 200-club

Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard will be on the verge of becoming only the sixth player in Indian Premier League history to reach 200 sixes mark when the defending champions take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opener of IPL 2021 on Friday.

Pollard, so far in his IPL career, has struck 198 sixes in 164 games. If he hits two more, he would take his total tally to 200.

Apart from Pollard, the other players in the list include Chris Gayle (349), AB de Villiers (235), MS Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (213), and Virat Kohli (201).

Here are some other records which Pollard could set during the match:

*Kieron Pollard is 4 fours away from completing 200 fours in IPL.

* Kieron Pollard is 7 wickets away from completing 300 wickets across T20s. He can become the 4th allrounder with the double of 300+ wickets and 5,000+ runs across T20s after Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, and Andre Russell.

* Kieron Pollard is 10 catches away from completing 100 catches in IPL.

* Kieron Pollard is 22 fours away from completing 250 fours for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

* Kieron Pollard is 25 fours away from completing 700 fours across T20s.