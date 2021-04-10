'I don't know what happened, felt like I was running backward': AB de Villiers gives candid reply on his run-out

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers opened up on his run-out dismissal in the final over of the Indian Premier League season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Friday. De Villiers was leading RCB's chase at the time with the Virat Kohli-led side needing seven runs to win in the last over.

But MI bowler Marco Jensen gave away just four runs in his first three balls, and RCB needed three more in the next three deliveries.

De Villiers, on the fourth ball, struck it towards the midwicket and tried to run a couple to keep the strike. But while doing so, a brilliant throw from Krunal Pandy and quick work from Ishan Kishan at the stumps, caught him outside his crease.

De Villiers had to walk back to the hut for 48. After RCB won the thriller by two wickets, the former Proteas captain opened up on his dismissal.

"I worked hard during the soft-season on the treadmill, but it's just not the same. I was running in quick sand in the last 10 meters," De Villiers said with a laugh while interacting with commentators on Star Sports.

"I don't know what happened. It was an easy two in my opinion, but as I tapped in, and started going for the second, it felt like I was running backwards," he added.

"At that point, I knew it was going to be tight if it was a good throw. Krunal got it spot on with the throw," De Villiers signed off.

Despite de Villiers' dismissal, Harshal Patel ensured that RCB win the match as he scored the winning run on the final ball. RCB will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday next week.