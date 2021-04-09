Twitter flooded with memes after Harshal Patel's 3 wickets in last over, maiden five-for in MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match

Twitter was flooded with memes after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Harshal Patel picked up three wickets in the last over and gave away only 1 run to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL as well as T20s against defending champions Mumbai Indians in first match of IPL 2021. Patel also became the first bowler to take five wickets against MI in the 14-year history of IPL cricket.

Patel returned with staggering figures of 5 for 27 as RCB restricted MI to 159 for nine after opting to field first in Chennai on Friday.

Patel, who was traded from Delhi Capitals along with all-rounder Daniel Sams ahead of this season, picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya to break the backbone of the strong MI middle order.

The Haryana cricketer said the ball was tailing in towards the end which gave him a cue.

“Ball started tailing in a bit when I came in the 16th over, and that was my cue. I executed perfectly. You can't look at the opposition all the time, all you must focus on is your planning and the execution. It was very clear from the beginning that I would bowl two at the death, but luckily I got three.

“This is my first five-wicket haul in T20s, I've played about 100 matches. Feels good that it's come against Mumbai. It's a good batting surface but the dimensions of the ground help you take pace off the ball,” said Patel.

Reserve opener Chris Lynn (49 off 35 balls) partially made amends for his part in a horrible mix-up that led to skipper Rohit Sharma's (19 off 15 balls) run-out, by adding 70 runs in seven overs for second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 23 balls).

Kyle Jamieson (1/27 in 4 overs) had an impressive IPL debut with his disconcerting bounce but the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) has clearly lost his bearings for some time now.

But Harshal, Chahal's Haryana teammate made it up with some accurate wicket-to-wicket bowling in the 18th and 20th over.