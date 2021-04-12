IPL 2021: Mohammad Nabi gets hit on the neck by Prasidh Krishna during SRH vs KKR match-WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi survived an injury scare after being hit on the neck by a bouncer from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Prasidh Krishna during their opening Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) encounter in Chennai on Sunday.

The moment arrived on the fourth ball of the 16th over. Krishna banged in short and took Nabi by surprise. The Afghan batsman tried to pull but missed the ball completely and got hit on the flush on the right side of the neck. He was on his feet and while he was being checked, the umpired called a time-out.

The 16th over was quite an eventful one. Nabi smashed Krishna four a boundary on the previous delivery. Once he resumed, he put the blow behind him instantly and hit Krishna for another four. However, he got out the very next ball after being undone by a slower delivery.

After winning the toss, SRH sent KKR into bat. Opener Shubman Gill could only manage 15 but his partner Nitish Rana scored a remarkable 80 in 46 balls. Batting an No.3, Rahul Tripathi also scored a fifty--53 off 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik's late fireworks, during which he scored 22 off 9 balls, helped KKR post187/6 in 20 overs.





In response, SRH skipper and opener David Warner fell cheaply for just three. His partner Wriddhiman Saha was also dismissed early for seven. It then came down to in-form Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey to do the rescue. Bairstow was dismissed on 55. Next batsmen in Nabi and Vijay Shankar could not provide much assistance with their scores of 14 and 11, respectively. Abdul Samad hit some lusty blows, including two sixes off Cummins' over at the death, but it proved to be too little too late. Pandey remained 61 not out.