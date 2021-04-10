IPL 2021: MS Dhoni on verge of achieving huge wicketkeeping record against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will be returning to cricket after a span of nearly six months. The three-time Indian Premier League title-winning skipper last featured in his side's last match of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (now rebranded as Punjab Kings) on November 1st which CSK won by 9 wickets.

But now, as Chennai open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Dhoni will make a return and hope to kick things off in style.

While Dhoni's exploits as a batsman are well-known, with him being regarded as the one of the best finishers during his international cricketing days, he is also known to be one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

On Sunday, against DC, Dhoni could script history if he manages to get two more dismissals by stumping or taking a catch.

Dhoni currently has 148 dismissals as wicketkeeper in IPL, and if he manages to get two more, he will become the first keeper in the history of the T20 tournament to reach 150 dismissals as wicketkeeper.

Among his 148 dismissals, 109 are catches and the rest 39 are stumpings. Dhoni has featured as wicketkeeper-batsman since the first season in 2008. Last season, Dhoni was involved in 16 dismissals; including 15 catches and one stumping. Despite having a torrid season with the bat, as he scored 200 runs in 14 games, he didn't let poor patch creep into his keeping.

Dhoni's best season with the gloves arrived in 2013 when he affected a total of 17 dismissals in 18 games. The feat included 15 catches and 2 stumpings.

Dinesh Karthik (140), Robin Uthappa (90), Parthiv Patel (81), and Wriddhiman Saha (76) are the remaining members of the top-five keepers in the list.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will walk out to lead CSK in another season of IPL, hoping to bounce back from an ordinary IPL last year. CSK had failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time, finishing seventh in the points table with six wins in 14 games.