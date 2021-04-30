Home / Cricket / 'Not a PBKS fan, but was rooting for him to get a ton,' Graeme Swann lauds KL Rahul's 'captain's knock'
IPL 2021: Former England bowler Graeme Swann believes that Rahul only missed out on a hundred because of the four quick wickets PBKS lost in the middle-overs. Swann also added that he was rooting for Rahul to get a ton.
KL Rahul (c) of Punjab Kings.(PTI)

KL Rahul's stunning form with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore continued in the Indian Premier League 2021. Last year in the UAE, the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) captain had smashed 132* and 61* against RCB. On Friday, the right-handed batsman hammered 91* in 57 balls as he helped his team to 179/5 in 20 overs against Virat Kohli's team. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Former England bowler Graeme Swann believes that Rahul only missed out on a hundred because of the four quick wickets PBKS lost in the middle-overs. Swann also added that he was rooting for Rahul to get a ton.

"It was a captain's knock. Because he had to weather the storm when those four wickets fell between overs 11 and 15. That was a nightmare for PBKS because they had started so well," Swann said on Star Sports after Punjab's innings.

"When those wickets fell, he had to consolidate in the middle and that cost him his century in the end," Swann added.

"But he picked up the pace in the end. He is one of the guys who you root for. I am not a PBKS fan, I was rooting for him to get that century in the end. But he didn't get there. But he was brilliant," he further said.

"He has set what is going to be the best of the totals so far. I don't think they have got enough, they are 10 short, but it will be a good chase," Swann signed off.

