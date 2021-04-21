IPL 2021, PBKS predicted XI vs SRH: World's No.1 T20 batsman might make IPL debut as Punjab Kings set for two changes

After getting off to a winning start against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, Punjab Kings’ campaign nosedived as they succumbed to successive loses against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The KL Rahul-led side would be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match No.14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

After back-to-back defeats, the Punjab-based franchise might make a couple of changes for their match against SRH.

Here is PBKS predicted XI against SRH

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank returned to form with a blistering innings against DC and would like to continue the same against SRH.

KL Rahul: The PBKS captain scored runs against DC but at a pretty low strike rate by his standards which attracted a lot of criticism from various quarters. Rahul would like to get PBKS off to a strong start against SRH.

Chris Gayle: The Universe boss has shown glimpses of the damage he can do but has not really been able to set the stage on fire yet. The dynamic left-hander will have to take more responsibility if PBKS have to advance further in the tournament.

Dawid Malan: The No.1 T20I batsman as per the ICC rankings, Dawid Malan can make his IPL debut on Wednesday against SRH in place of an out-of-form Nicholas Pooran, who just managed to score 9 runs in three matches which includes two ducks.

Deepak Hooda: The tall right-hander showed what he can do with a power-packed fifty against RR. Hooda has got a permanent spot in the middle-order of PBKS and should make this opportunity count by being more consistent.

M Shahrukh Khan: Another strong right-hander, who can clear the ropes at will. Shahrukh Khan has done well with the chances he has got so far. His role as a finisher becomes crucial in the PBKS line-up.

Jalaj Saxena: The experienced all-rounder gave 27 runs in his 3 overs but is expected to hold on to his place because of his batting skills. He provides depth to the PBKS line-up with both bat and ball.

Jhye Richardson: The Australian seamer has not been able to justify his price tag in this IPL so far. The right-arm seamer has an economy rate of close to 10 runs per over in 3 matches so far.

Mohammed Shami: The experienced Indian international too has failed to provide the breakthroughs with the new ball. Rahul would be hoping that his strike bowler can get his rhythm back against SRH.

Ravi Bishnoi: The young leg-spinner who rose to fame after a brilliant U19 World Cup last year, might get his first game in this IPL in place of Ryle Meredith, who has been disappointing so far.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm seamer has been one of the most impressive performers for PBKS in this IPL and he would want to continue the good work against SRH.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh