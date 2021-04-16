IPL 2021 points table: RR's win drags DC down. Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes in Purple Cap top 5

Rajasthan Royals rallied from 42-5 down to beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets with two balls to spare to rise to the fifth spot in IPL 2021 points table on Thursday. RR’s narrow win dragged DC from the second spot to fourth in the standings.

David Miller lit up the chase with 62 from 43 balls, and Chris Morris completed the stunning comeback with four sixes in the last two overs to overtake Delhi's 147-8 with 150-7.

Delhi was on course for a second win in its second match as Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan destroyed the Rajasthan top order and reduced it to 42-5 in the 10th over.

But Miller smacked seven boundaries and two sixes. In breathing life back into Rajasthan, Miller was also helped by a decision to give a bowl to Marcus Stoinis, when Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled only three overs and conceded a miserly 14.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore – which is the only side to have won its first two games in this year’s IPL – continues to lead the chart with four points. Five other teams are locked with two points while Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to open their accounts.

Here’s how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after RR’s win over DC

IPL 2021 points table after RR vs DC match

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after RR vs DC match

There not many changes in the Orange Cap list as batsmen did not have a good day in the RR vs DC match in Mumbai. RR captain Sanju Samson, despite scoring only 4 runs held on to his spot. KKR’s Nitish Rana continues to be highest run-scorer of this year’s IPL with 137 runs. Manish Pandey (99), Glenn Maxwell (98) and Shikhar Dhawan (94) are at No.3, 4 and 5 respectively.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap list

DC pacers Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes broke into the top 5 in the Purple Cap list of the highest-wicket taker in this year’s IPL. Avesh is at No.3 with 5 wickets while his teammate Chris Woakes is at No.5 with 4 wickets. RCB’s Harshal Patel is at the top with 7 wickets, followed by KKR’s Andre Russell who has 6 scalps to his name.