Chris Morris reveals feelings of Sanju Samson denying single after hitting 4 sixes to win it for RR vs DC in IPL 2021

Almost immediately after Chris Morris hit 4 sixes in the last two overs against Kagiso Rabada and Tom Curran to seal the victory which at point looked like a distant dream for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, cricket fans and experts went back to April 12. Would the result have been any different had Sanju Samson taken that single off the penultimate ball against Punjab Kings and let Morris hit a boundary?

The same question was asked to Morris after RR’s three-wicket win on Thursday against RR and the IPL’s highest-paid – ₹16.25 Cr – cricketer revealed what he felt when captain Samson had refused the single a couple of nights ago.

“I was gonna run back no matter what because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly. People underestimate how fast I run. Sanju was hitting it like a dream that night. I wouldn't have been too upset if he had hit the last ball for a six,” said Morris.

Also Read | 'DC would've won it there': Nehra questions Pant's captaincy after RR win

RR needed 5 runs off 2 balls against PBKS when Samson had turned down the single to take matters in his hands but failed to hit a six off the last ball as RR lost by 4 runs.

Morris, who had a look of disbelief on his face after Samson had sent him back, showed what he can do if given an opportunity by finishing off the match for RR in their second Indian Premier League match against DC on Thursday.

Morris was unbeaten on 36 off 18 deliveries as he helped RR chase down the 148-run target in 19.4 overs.

When David Miller got out for a brilliant 62 off 43 balls it was looking as if all hopes of RR winning the match had gone with him. The Rajasthan franchise needed 44 runs 25 balls with just 3 wickets in hand.

Morris, however proved everyone wrong by putting together an unbroken 46-run stand with Jaydev Unadkat to win it for RR.

“I think the dew plays a part here. I think they hit the length a lot better than we did and they got a lot of guys skying with the extra bounce. But we would have taken a chase of 140-odd. There are guys that get paid to bat and guys that get paid to slog, and I know which I am. That's why I play so much golf,” Morris said.

He also praised Miller for his brilliant innings and rescuing RR from a poor start.

“That happens every now and then in the game of cricket, I thought Delhi played really well. Dave played a great hand and it went out way,” he added.

Earlier, left-arm seamer Unadkat, making a comeback into the RR side, returned with brilliant figures of 3 for 15 in his 4 overs to restrict DC to a relatively low score of 148, batting first.