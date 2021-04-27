IPL 2021 Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Kolkata Knight Riders jumped from the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table to the fifth spot after beating Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in the match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Monday. KKR, who were languishing in the 8th spot with four straight losses made a strong comeback by beating PBKS, who now stand in the 6th spot.

The KKR bowlers were on song after captain Eoin Morgan asked PBKS to bat first after winning the toss. KKR restricted PBKS to 123 and then chased it down in the 17th over with 5 wickets in the bank, which helped their struggling net run rate.

Four teams – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings – have registered two wins in the league and are separated by the net run rate.

The IPL points table is led by Chennai Super Kings, who have four wins in five games and also have the best run rate in the league so far. CSK are followed by RCB and DC respectively in points table.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after PBKS vs KKR match

Orange Cap

There were no changes in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list awarded to the highest run-scorer of the season. DC’s Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the chart with 259 runs in 5 matches. He is closely followed by PBKS captain KL Rahul, who has scored 240 runs in the league so far. The No 3, 4 and 5 spots belong to Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, Rohit respectively.

Purple Cap

Harshal Patel who picked three wickets but was smashed for 51 runs, still lead the Purple Cap list with 15 wickets in 5 games. Patel is followed by Avesh Kahn, Rahul Chahar, Chris Morris and Deepak Chahar in the list for the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.