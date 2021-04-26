Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match
IPL 2021 Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

IPL 2021 Points Table: A look at the points table of the Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Match 20 between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over.(IPL)

Chennai Super Kings took the top spot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore slipped to the third position in the Indian Premier League table after Sunday's double-header. Delhi Capitals, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super-Over thriller, took the second spot with a better Net Run rate than RCB. All three teams have 8 points, but CSK has an NRR of +1.612, DC have an NRR of +0.334, and RCB have an NRR of +0.096. Meanwhile, with just one win in 5 games, SRH remain at the 7th position, with a better NRR than Kolkata Knight Riders. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Also read: 'Want to support them during these tough times': R Ashwin pulls out of IPL 2021 to help family fight against Covid 19

Here is what the IPL 2021 Points Table look like:

IPL 2021 Points Table (IPL)

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap. (IPL)

While Shikhar Dhawan only scored 28 runs against SRH, he kept his top spot in the Orange Cap list intact with 259 runs in 5 games. CSK's Faf du Plessis who hammered his 2nd fifty of the season, climbed up to the third position with 214 runs, below KL Rahul. Jonny Bairstow, with his 18-ball 38-run innings, broke into the top five.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap. (IPL/Screengrab)

Harshal Patel who picked three wickets but was smashed for 51 runs, still lead the Purple Cap list with 15 wickets in 5 games. DC's Avesh Khan, who also picked three wickets is below him wiht 9 wikcets. Deepak Chahar, who picked 0 wickets against RCB, dropped to the fifth spot in the list.

