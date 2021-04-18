Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Points Table: Mumbai Indians propel to top after defeating SRH; Chahar, Boult move up in Purple Cap list
cricket

IPL 2021 Points Table: Mumbai Indians propel to top after defeating SRH; Chahar, Boult move up in Purple Cap list

David Warner’s Sunrisers lost three games on the trot this season. They are placed at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to get any point.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:09 AM IST
MI bear SRH by 13 runs(IPL)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday registered a stunning victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai by 13 runs to clinch the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. After this win, MI now have four points in their kitty and went past Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to a better net run rate of +0.367.

On the other hand, David Warner’s Sunrisers lost three games on the trot this season. They are placed at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to get any point.

In pursuit of a 151-run target, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 22-ball 35 to give SRH a rollicking start, while David Warner too managed a 36 off 34. But once the duo was back in the hut, the middle-order again failed to come to the fore.

MI leg-spinner Chahar (3/19) stifled the middle-order before Boult (3/28) polished off the tail as SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs.

RCB – which is the only team to have won its first two games this season – is now placed second with four points. Five other teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are locked with two points each.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Warner comments on Williamson's absence from SRH playing XI

Mumbai Indians apply the Chennai choke on Sunrisers

'If you don't bat deep, you can't win': Warner 'disappointed' after another loss

Vijay Shankar explains his bowling plan against Mumbai Indians in Chennai
IPL 2021 points table after MI vs SRH match

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list after MI vs SRH match

A slight change was witnessed on the list of top-scorers as SRH’s Jonny Bairstow climbed up to the third spot with 110 runs following his 35-run knock against Mumbai Indians. He went ahead of Manish Pandey (101) who currently stands at third. KKR opener Nitish Rana continues to be the highest run-scorer of this year’s IPL with 137 runs. Glenn Maxwell (98) and Suryakumar Yadav (97) are placed 4th and 5th respectively.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after MI vs SRH match

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar jumped up to the second spot with a total of 7 wickets in his kitty, following a 3-wicket haul against SRH. Trent Boult, who returned with the figures of 3/28, also moved up to the third spot with a tally of 6 wickets. The highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 is RCB’s Harshal Patel with 7 wickets while KKR’s Andre Russell (6 wickets) and Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan (5 wickets) have shifted to 4th and 5th spots respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl points table ipl 2021 ipl mumbai indians sunrisers hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP