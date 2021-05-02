IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians’ win over Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians roared back into the tournament with a sensational victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Given a mammoth target of 218 to chase, MI managed snatch victory in the last over due to the brilliance of Kieron Pollard. The West Indian made 87* runs in 34 balls as he helped MI to script a thrilling four-wicket win against CSK.

MI increased their points tally with the win. MI remained at the fourth position in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and three losses. Meanwhile, CSK is topping the table even after losing the match to MI. They have five wins and two losses and are ahead of Delhi Capitals due to a better Net Run Rate. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third position.

In the bottom half of the IPL table, Punjab Kings are fifth with 6 points while Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with two wins and Rajasthan Royals are seventh. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom with two points from six games.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after MI’s win vs CSK:

IPL 2021 points table.

ORANGE CAP

In the Orange Cap list, KL Rahul is at the top as he has 331 runs at an average of 66.20 in the tournament. DC’s. Behind him there is CSK’s Faf du Plessis who has 320 runs in seven matches. Shikhar Dhawan moves down to third with 311 runs to his name in seven matches while his teammate Prithvi Shaw is fourth with 269 runs. MI captain Rohit Sharma completes the top five with 250 runs in 7 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.

PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap currently. He has 17 wickets in 7 games. DC’s young pacer Avesh Khan is behind him with 13 wickets while RR’s Chris Morris is third with 11 scalps. Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 11 wickets is fourth.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

Rashid Khan is at fifth with nine wickets. Sam Curran, Pat Cummins and Kyle Jamieson also have the same number of wickets.