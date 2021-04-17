IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: CSK go from worst to best on NRR, jump 6 spots after beating PBKS

From the worst net run net to the best, Chennai Super Kings turned things around in one match to jump six places and claim the second spot in IPL 2021 points table after they thrashed Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Mumbai on Friday.

CSK who were languishing at the bottom the of the table after their net run rate took a beating due to the confidence loss to Delhi Capitals, came back strong to register a resounding win over PBKS.

Now the MS Dhoni-led side has the best net run rate (+0.616) of IPL 2021 and stand only RCB in the points table.

RCB are the only side to have won two matches in the league so far.

PBKS, meanwhile slid down to No.7 from the third spot after the crushing defeat to CSK.

Defending champions hold the third spot after their stunning comeback-win against KKR.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after CSK beat PBKS

IPL 2021 points table after PBKS vs CSK match





Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list

There was a minor change in the Orange Cap list – awarded to the highest run-scorer of the IPL – after the PBKS vs CSK match. PBKS captain KL Rahul, who was run out for 5, re-entered the top 5 with 96 runs. The Orange cap continues to be led by KKR’s Nitish Rana (137), followed by RR skipper Sanju Samson (123)

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 purple cap list

Despite a four-wicket haul from Deepak Chahar, there was no change in the top 5 list of the Purple Cap holders – awarded to the highest wicket taker of IPL. Chahar is at No.6. The highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 is RCB’s Harshal Patel with 7 wickets, followed by KKR’s Andre Russell, who has claimed 6 wickets so far.