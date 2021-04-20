IPL 2021 points table: CSK put pressure on RCB with big win against RR; Sakariya in top 5 of Purple Cap list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) strengthened their position at the second spot in IPL 2021 points table with a resounding victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), who kept sliding down the ladder. CSK beat RR by 45 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the only side with a net run rate over 1 (1.194) in this year’s IPL so far. RR, on the other hand, slid down to the sixth spot in the table with just one win in three matches.

After losing their first game to DC, CSK came back strongly to register successive big wins against Punjab Kings and Royals.

Batting first, CSK put on 188 for 9. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 33 off 17, while Ambati Rayudu (27), Dwayne Bravo (20 off 8) made useful contributions.

In reply, Rajasthan had hopes of getting to the target till the time Jos Buttler (49) was in the middle but once he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, the CSK spinners got a firm a grip on the match and restricted RR to 143 for 9 in their 20 overs. Jadeja finished with 2 for 28 while Moeen Ali had returns for 3 for 7 runs.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after CSK vs RR match

Orange Cap

There were no changes in the top five of IPL 2021 Orange Cap list – the highest run-scorer chart as DC’s Shikar Dhawan continued to lead with 186 runs in three matches followed by PBKS’ Glenn Maxwell with 176 runs in as many matches. KL Rahul, Nitish Rana and AB de Villiers are respectively at No.3, 4 and 5.

Purple Cap

RR’s left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya broke into the top five of IPL 2021 Purple Cap list with another three-wicket haul against CSK. Sakariya is currently at No.5 with 6 wickets in three matches. RCB’s Harshal Patel is at the top of the tree with 9 wickets in 3 matches, followed by MI’s Rahul Chahar (7 wickets), DC’s Avesh Khan (6) and MI’s Trent Boult (6).