IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match

Chennai Super Kings are on a roll in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Continuing their winning spree, MS Dhoni & Co on Friday thumped Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in Sharjah, taking another step towards the playoffs. With this emphatic win, CSK is back on the top with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.185.

RCB, after put to bat first, went off to a rollicking start. Skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. But soon the things changed as Dwayne Bravo dismissed Kohli for 53 and then Shardul Thakur removed Padikkal for 70. These two dismissals turned the tables as they went from 111/1 in 13.1 overs to getting restricted to 156 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK showcased a superb batting performance to clinch the game with 11 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored with 38 off 26 deliveries. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

While CSK regained the top spot, RCB are intact at the third spot with 8 points; thanks to their great run in the first half of the tournament in which they had 5 matches. It’s time for them to buckle up because the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are trying their best to make may in the top half.

IPL 2021 Points Tabe after match no. 35 between RCB and CSK

Orange Cap

Orange Cap list after match no. 35 between RCB and CSK(iplt20.com)

CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Gaikwad made notable gains in the list of highest run getters. The former South African captain rose to third spot following his knock of 31 off 26 balls against RCB. He has 351 runs to his credit now. Gaikwad, on the other hand, claimed the 5th spot again, taking his tally of runs to 322. Shikhar Dhawan leads the chart with 422 runs and holds the Orange Cap.

ALSO READ | 'You're 111 for no loss & then go on to lose the game, that's a real issue': Pietersen after CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after match no. 35 between RCB and CSK(iplt20.com)

RCB pacer Harshal Patel took a healthy lead on the list of highest wicket-takers with the help of two wickets he scalped against CSK. Already a Purple Cap holder, the right-arm quick now stands out with a total of 19 wickets. DC pacer Avesh Khan is second and is 5 wickets behind from Harshal. RR’s Chris Morris (14 wickets), PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh (12 wickets) and SRH spinner Rashid Khan (11 wickets) are placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.