IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Mayank Agarwal return to boost PBKS' confidence?

It has been a roller coaster ride for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 . On several occasions, they came close to a victory but lost the grip in the end. Loss, win, loss – that’s the form guide of Punjab in their previous three matches, and with three more to go this season, they would like to give their best shot to try their luck for a playoff berth. They have a team of superstars and if they fire in time, they can end the league stage at a better position. And for that, they need to field a strong XI that can lock horns with KKR.

Here’s our PBKS predicted XI vs KKR:

KL Rahul (c): Punjab skipper KL Rahul is currently in a great vein of form and his teammates must back him up with equivalent contributions. The opening batsman is currently the third-highest scorer of the tournament and will look to add more runs against his name.

Mayank Agarwal: His return totally depends upon his fitness. He had a sore back that kept him away from the last encounter against Mumbai Indians. If he is ready to go, then he must chip in and join his partner.

Aiden Markram: The South African has gained his form which was visible in the last face-off. His 42 off 29 was the major highlight of PBKS’ innings. If he can continue with the same, it would be a major positive for the team, given the current situation.

Also Read | KKR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Morgan sweats over Russell's fitness

Nicholas Pooran: Another Caribbean hard-hitter in the line-up but he too is yet to fire in the UAE. Pooran is considered as a trusted batsman in the middle-order and must take the responsibility when he is needed to do so.

Moises Henriques: The Australian all-rounder could get a game to strengthen the middle-order of PBKS.

Shahrukh Khan: Deepak Hooda has failed to perform with both bat and ball for PBKS. With time running out quickly and Hooda not bowling a single delivery in the previous game, Rahul can afford to bring in the explosive Shahrukh Khan.

Harpreet Brar: Brar is one of the youngsters in the team who hasn’t parted ways with his consistency. Even in the last game, he scored some runs that means he can contribute whenever his services are required.

Moises Henriques / Nathan Ellis: In the last game against MI, Ellis picked up his maiden IPL wicket and was economical, at the same time. However, it depends upon the team’s think tank whether to continue with him.

Mohammed Shami: The kind of form Shami has been in, there is no way he will be made to sit out for a reason other than a niggle or injury.

Arshdeep Singh: One of the best bowlers of PBKS and that is not an overestimation. However, he had a tough time against MI the other day. He would definitely be backed by the captain and his seniors for a better comeback.

Ravi Bishnoi: He was made to sit out in the first game against RR but played the last two games and delivered as per the expectations. Bishnoi is the leading spinner in the line-up and will be trusted once again to spin a web around KKR batters.