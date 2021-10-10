IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs CSK: Questions loom over Stoinis' fitness and Ashwin's selection

Right then. IPL 2021 is near completion and the final dash to the finish line begins with Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Rishabh Pant-led DC finished at the top of the points table with 20 points but head into this contest on the back of a very narrow defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Delhi outfit, despite minor blips here and there, looked the most complete and consistent side throughout the season. Their star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis suffered an injury at the start of the UAE leg but skipper Pant, after the RCB game, remarked that the Australia cricketer could be available for the Playoffs. If that's the case, how will the IPL 2020 runners-up line up and what would it be mean for R Ashwin's chances? Let's try and work it out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a look at DC's Predicted XI vs CSK:

1 Prithvi Shaw: One of the biggest positives for the Delhi outfit has been the form of their openers. Shaw has more often than not provided a whirlwind start to the side and his 31-ball 48 against RCB bears testament to the fact. Once again, he will be crucial for the side at the top.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: Talking about the top brings up to DC's highest run-getter so far this season. With 544 runs in 14 games the India opener has played a massive role in helping DC qualify at the top. Moreover, he heads into the Qualifier on the back of a 35-ball 43.

3 Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK): We haven't seen an outlandish innings from Pant all season but he has done his work in the middle order by chipping in with instrumental innings. The proof? His tally of 362 runs being the third highest in the team. The skipper has been a terrific leader too and would look to continue the good work against his senior, MS Dhoni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4 Shreyas Iyer: He missed the entire first half of the season due to a shoulder injury but took to the UAE leg like fish to water. In just 6 innings, he amassed 144 runs and his form has saved a few headaches for the team and the coaches. He can go big and he can play the anchor role and that is why the former captain is an indispensable member of the side.

5 Marcus Stoinis: The only change Pant could make, subject to availability, would be to recall the Australian all-rounder in place of all-rounder Ripal Patel. In the last few games, the side has only played with three overseas players and experiment with the Gujarat youngster to fill a lower-middle spot. However, if Stoinis is fit, he is more likely to return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6 Shimron Hetmyer: The big-hitting Windies batsman scored a crucial 22-ball 29 in the previous game against RCB. He has played match-winnings for DC in the recent past as well as the first half of the season. He's an important member of the team in the middle order.

7 Axar Patel: With back-to-back "Player of the Match" performances, Axar has been loving his time with the ball in the UAE. He went for a few in the last game but still managed to pick up a wicket and that's his biggest strength. DC would hope for him to continue in the same vein as he is also known for stemming the opposition's run flow considerably.

8 R Ashwin: The senior India off-spinner only bowled one over in the previous game and has been largely lukewarm with his returns in the UAE leg. However, Pant has persisted with him throughout and it is unlikely that he will tinker a lot with his combination for the big game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9 Kagiso Rabada: The South Africa pacer has been a tad expensive this season but everyone knows he's one of the best pacers in the world currently. With 13 wickets, he is now the third-highest wicket-taker of the side this season and he would look to add to his tally against CSK.

10 Avesh Khan: What a season this man is having. Avesh Khan, with 22 scalps, has been the most successful Delhi bowler this season and he continues to impress in every single game. He is a part of the lethal pace trio that is feared by most teams.

11 Anrich Nortje: Talking about the pace trio brings us to another Proteas pacer in Nortje. With rapid pace and wicket-taking ability, the lanky pacer has made the new ball talk throughout the season. Against CSK, a game in which he will be up against another successful opening pair of IPL 2021, he would need to be at his best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our DC's Predicted XI vs CSK: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje