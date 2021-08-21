IPL 2021: Jos Buttler to miss UAE leg, Rajasthan Royals rope in Glenn Philips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter won’t be available for the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE. The dynamic England cricketer and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The Royals took to social media and wrote, “Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon.



We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Besides Buttler, pacer Jofra Archer will also miss the second phase of the IPL 2021. The right-arm quick has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. The franchise, in a statement, has wished Jofra Archer a good health and a swift recovery, and Jos Buttler and his wife Louise a happy, healthy second baby.

ALSO READ | 'For all intent and purposes, India should be 2-0 up': Michael Atherton

Meanwhile, RR have signed New Zealand's Glenn Phillips for the second phase of the IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is the franchise’s first replacement player signing for the remainder of the tournament.

Phillips has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)