IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs CSK: Will Sanju Samson drop out of form Parag, Tewatia to revamp the RR side?

Rajasthan Royals may be reeling at the bottom half of the points table but one win can change the entire calculations of the league stage. If they win tonight, they have a total of 10 points and make the competition tougher for those who are still fighting to finish among top four. But to achieve that, they need to field an XI which should pose a tough challenge to Chennai Super Kings who are in a massive form this season and have already made it to the playoffs. Defeating them won’t be an easy task and accomplish the mission some changes can be expected in the line-up.

Here’s our RR predicted XI vs CSK:

Evin Lewis: After scoring a solid 58, he has stamped his authority in the top of the order. He would be high on confidence when he faces the CSK attack.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The youngster is undoubtedly is a dynamic batter but he hasn’t converted those good starts to bigger scores. Well, he had a chat with Virat Kohli after the RCB clash and believes to be back stronger in the next match.

Sanju Samson (C/wk): The RR skipper has uncountable hopes pinned on him. After scoring back-to-back fifties, he lost his wicket early against RCB. But it’s time to step up for his team and Samson will surely root for a bigger score.

Liam Livingstone: The English hard-hitter made his way into the RR camp following some handsome knocks in The Hundred. Against CSK, the Royals would want him to do something special and leave a deep impact.

Mahipal Lomror: The Rajasthan youngster is a ferocious batter and he had already displayed his capabilities. The game against RCB was tough but there is always a scope for a fresh start. New game, new beginning – Lomror will be eager to go against CSK.

KC Cariappa: RR can think of bringing in Cariappa in place of Riyan Parag who has been under fire in the UAE leg of the tournament. The latter’s inconsistency can lead him out of the playing XI in tonight’s clash.

Shreyas Gopal: The second change for RR would be to replace an out-of-form Rahul Tewatia with Shreyas Gopal. With time almost running out for the Royals in the tournament, Gopal could prove to be a wicket-taking bowler.

Kartik Tyagi: RR's last-over hero against PBKS missed returned in the previous game but returned wicketless. He would get another chance because he is a mystery pacer who can do wonders in death overs.

Mustafizur Rahman: He was the only wicket-taker for RR in the previous game and is currently the consistent performer with the ball in hand. His presence strengthens the bowling unit and someone of his calibre is a must to have in a clash against KKR.

Chetan Sakariya: The Gujarat left-arm pacer returned wicketless in the last game but his talent can’t be ignored following just one bad game. Sakariya would surely be backed to return stronger against CSK.