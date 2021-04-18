IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli reacts after winning toss against Eoin Morgan, includes three overseas players in XI

Not too long ago, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan were up against each other as part of the India vs England limited-overs series, where the India captain lost six consecutive coin tosses across the T20Is and ODIs. On Sunday, when Morgan and Kohli walked out for the toss representing their teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively, the jinx was broken. Kohli finally won a toss against Morgan in Match 10 of the IPL 2021 in Chennai, and sounded pleasantly surprised.

“…against Eoin Morgan. It was 7-0 before this, 7-1 now. We’re going to bat first,” Kohli said after winning the toss.

Contrary to the general practice, where a team has the luxury of including four overseas players, Kohli informed that his side on Sunday includes only three foreign players in Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson. The fourth overseas players, who featured in the team’s previous game, Dan Christian has been replaced by Rajat Patidar, who missed out the previous game.

"The surface looks better than the one we played on last time. We need enough runs on the board. We're playing just three overseas players - Christian misses out and Rajat Patidar is back. He's a top player of spin. For us, it's just one game at a time and not want to be too bogged down about losses, which we have done in the past," Kohli added.

Morgan revealed that KKR are unchanged from the match that lost to Mumbai Indians the other night.

"We were looking to bat first as well, we've played good cricket despite the last game. No changes for us, same team. We have done pretty well in the first two games, and want to finish things in Chennai on a high," Morgan said at the toss.

"When I was the vice-captain, my role was to support DK, now as a captain, it's just about letting the team flow and make the correct decisions on the field. Obviously, have a lot of support from the backroom staff."

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal