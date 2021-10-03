IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Live Streaming: Match No. 48 of the Indian Premier League 2021 pits two teams who have been pretty much the opposites of each other. As the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore meet KL Rahul's Punjab Kings, RCB would realise that they are one win away from all but securing a place in the Playoffs. For Punjab Kings, it's a must-win game. A win would keep them in contention, while the contrary could book their return ticket. RCB and PBKS promises to make for an interesting battle, especially with Indian teammates Kohli and Rahul being counterparts.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings online?

The online Streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl