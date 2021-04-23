'He has got class and ability': Gavaskar identifies batsman who could play for India 'sooner rather than later'

Royal Challengers Bangalore mauled Rajasthan Royals on Thursday to win their fourth straight game of Indian Premier League 2021. RCB restricted RR to a total of 177 runs after an impressive performance from Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. But the real star of the show was Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed his maiden IPL ton against RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Padikkal scored 101 runs and helped RCB chase down RR's target in just 16.3 overs with ten wickets in hand in IPL 2021 match. It was an impressive display from the left-hander as he smashed 6 sixes and 11 fours during his 52-ball unbeaten knock.

Former India skipper and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was also impressed with Padikkal's display on Thursday as he said that the 20-year-old could play for Team India 'sooner rather than later'.

"Won’t be surprised if he plays for India in any of the formats because he has got the class and the ability to do that. He is a heavy scorer in first-class cricket and Ranji Trophy as well gets big hundreds. In 50-overs cricket, he gets lots of runs and hundreds. Here, in the T20 domestic tournaments, he got lots of runs. So, I won’t be surprised if he is there sooner rather than later," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Karnataka has always produced a terrific line of batsmen. Gundappa Vishwanath, Rahul Dravid… then KL Rahul. And if KL Rahul, you know, some of the stars need to believe in themselves a little bit more. Sometimes you get the feeling that he doesn’t believe in himself. He is such a talented player And there is Mayank Agarwal, there is Karun Nair who got a triple hundred, he also needs to get his act together. It’s a terrific batting line-up Karnataka have," Gavaskar added.

"And Devdutt Padikkal is another one in that long line of batsmen who have delighted the Indian cricket lovers."