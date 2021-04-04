IPL 2021: RCB confirm Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Covid-19

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the batsman is currently under quarantine ahead of the start of IPL 2021.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore, Left-handed Batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative," RCB said in a statement.

"RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. Devdutt is feeling."

Padikkal, who scored over 400 runs in his maiden IPL season last year for RCB, is the third player to test positive after Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals. Although Rana has returned two negative results since and has begun practicing with the team, Axar, like Padikkal, is also under isolation.

Padikkal entered the IPL on the back of a superlative domestic season for Karnataka that saw him finish as the highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019/20. In fact, in the T20 series, Padikkal amassed 580 runs at a strike-rate of 175.75. For someone who was just another fringe player during earlier seasons for RCB and Karnataka, this has marked Padikkal's coming-of-age.

Padikkal was one of the chief architects for RCB last IPL. The opportunity to open the batting for RCB, not only did Padikkal grab it with both hands but transformed himself into one of the team’s most important players. Barring Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, only Padikkal scored the runs in RCB’s run into the playoffs. Getting a mention in the same bracket as two of the most complete batsmen in international cricket isn’t a luxury a 20-year-old uncapped Indian enjoys.

RCB play the IPL 2021 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday in Chennai.



