IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI vs SRH: With top-2 in sight, will Kohli make changes in team?

For once the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did not need a calculator or depend on other teams in order to qualify for the playoffs. The Virat Kohli-led side did the job on their own in IPL 2021 but they cannot afford to sit easy. After CSK's loss to DC on Monday, they have been presented with a chance to finish in the top-2 of the league table. And they must begin their bid of doing so with a win against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With Dan Christian out of form, it could be time to recall Tim David, who only one match and batted at the very end. Let's try and work out what their playing XI could be:

Here is a look at RCB's Predicted XI vs SRH:

1) Virat Kohli (C): With 357 runs in 12 games, skipper Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Bangalore. Throughout the UAE leg of IPL 2021, he has been able to provide RCB with a solid start and also stitch crucial opening stands.

2) Devdutt Padikkal: Talking about opening partnerships brings us to this swashbuckling southpaw. The lanky batter has scored 349 runs in 11 matches and is third on the list of most runs by an RCB batter this season. Just like Kohli, he too holds an important position in the team.

3) KS Bharat (WK): Bharat has not only impressed with the gloves but also with the bat. He has delivered whenever he has been sent at No.3 and even though he batted way down the order last time, he will most probably feature in the next game.

4) Glenn Maxwell: The star of RCB this season is the best way to describe Maxwell's contribution this season. With 5 fifties, he is the side's high run-getter currently with a tally of 407. Not only has he played well in the middle overs but also provided the finishes RCB have been yearning for. Another definite starter.

5) AB de Villiers: With his 18-ball 23 against Punjab in the previous game, ABD showed that he is beginning to find his rhythm with the bat. And that is a very ominous signs for other teams as de Villiers finding his mojo ahead of the Playoffs can only mean one thing; that is danger for the other franchises.

6) Tim David: He has only gotten one game so far in which he batted way down the order and scored 1 run off 3 balls. With Kohli giving multiple chances to an out-of-form Dan Christian, handing the big-hitting David another chance would do no harm.

7) Shahbaz Ahmed: With 7 wickets in 8 matches, Shahbaz has truly come to the fore for RCB. Plus, and as we saw in the previous game, he can hit a long ball too. Another handy cricketer.

8) George Garton: Playing in the IPL, against the very best in the game, is no mean feat. Garton hasn't been able to get going yet but the reputation that he holds suggests he is not too far off from arriving.

9) Harshal Patel: "Purple Patel" is what he is called these days because this man cannot stop taking wickets. With 26 scalps, he tops the highest wicket-takers list of IPL 2021 and is ahead by quite a margin. Once again, Kohli will be dependant on him to get his side a flurry of wickets at the back end.

10) Mohammad Siraj: A handy pacer in the powerplay and at the death. His season economy of 7.12 is why he is so important for the side

11) Yuzvendra Chahal: With 14 wickets so far, Chahal has been the second best bowler for RCB in terms of the number of wickets picked. But in all honesty, he has looked in control more than anyone. Moreover, he also stems the run-flow. Have the Indian selectors missed a trick by excluding him from the T20 World Cup squad which will be played in the UAE and Oman?

Our RCB's Predicted XI vs SRH: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

