IPL 2021: RR Predicted XI vs CSK: Changes in the batting department for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals opened their points account in the Indian Premier League 2021 when they defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets on Thursday. Chris Morris was the hero of the night for RR against DC as he bowled beautifully and then provided the fireworks with his bat at the end to win the match for his side. But still, some problems persist for RR as they need to sort out their batting department. It is likely that they will make some changes to their side.

Here's our RR predicted XI against DC:

1) Jos Buttler: With Ben Stokes gone for the season, Jos Buttler is likely to hold onto the openers slot for the season. He has the ability to explode and take the match away from the opposition and RR would hope he does the same on Monday.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal: Manan Vohra hasn’t been able to impress in the two matches he has played in and RR could go in with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the CSK encounter.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

3) Sanju Samson: After scoring a splendid ton against PBKS, Samson could not fire against DC and will look to play a captain’s knock when they face CSK.

4) David Miller: Miller got his chances due to Stokes’ injury and he made sure that he made a statement as he scored 62 off 43 balls. Look out for him.

5) Mahipal Lomror: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube hasn’t looked comfortable in the middle and RR could replace him with another all-rounder in Mahipal Lomror.

6) Riyan Parag: When he has not fired with the bat, Parag has made sure that he has contributed with the ball with his uncanny action.

7) Rahul Tewatia: He is still trying to find his IPL 2020 form but looked good with the bat against DC. RR is counting on him to play a dominant innings this season.

8) Chris Morris: The most expensive player of IPL made sure that RR don’t regret spending the money on him as he impressed with both bat and bowl against DC.

9) Jaydev Unadkat: The much-maligned left-arm seamer was impressive against DC as he picked up three wickets for 15 runs in his four overs. He even hit 11 runs at the end to help RR win.

ALSO READ | ‘If that’s the strategy, then even KL Rahul shouldn’t open in next game': Nehra

10) Chetan Sakariya: It wasn’t like the performance he gave against PBKS but RR are likely to stick with the youngster for the time being.

11) Mustafizur Rahman: After Mustafizur returned with figures of 0/45 in his four overs against PBKS, Mustafizur picked up two wickets against DC. He has added responsibility after Archer’s injury.

RR's Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), David Miller, Mahipal Lolmror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman