IPL 2021, RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Desperate for a win, Rajasthan Royals might take drastic decisions with three changes

Rajasthan Royals suffered two thumping losses in their last two matches. They go into their next IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, another side that has lost three on the bounce, desperate to get back to winning ways. RR’s misfiring top-order and inconsistent bowling have been a cause of concern, which might prompt Sanju Samson to make a couple of changes when they take on KKR in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here is our RR Predicted XI vs KKR:

Jos Buttler: The England wicketkeeper-batsman would be disappointed with the shot he played against RCB early in his innings. RR will depend on him for a good start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India’s U-19 World Cup hero might get his first game for the Royals in this year’s IPL in place of a misfiring Manan Vohra.

Sanju Samson: The RR captain has managed scores of 4, 1, and 21 after his magnificent 119 in RR’s opening match against PBKS. He would be looking to turn things around against KKR.

Shivam Dube: The tall all-rounder played an important innings against RCB and would like to carry on the same on Saturday.

David Miller: The South African left-hander received a superb yorker from Mohammed Siraj the other night. He would be hoping to repeat his 62-run innings against DC when RR take on KKR.

Riyan Parag: Despite a bundle of talent, Riyan Parag has failed to put together a noteworthy performance in this year’s IPL. The Assam right-hander would look to make amends against KKR.

Rahul Tewatia: The attacking left-hander returned to form against RCB but has been below-par with the ball in hand. RR needs his all-round skills to make a comeback in this tournament.

Chris Morris: IPL's most expensive cricketer has so far blown hot and cold. He did play match-winning innings against DC but has been leaking runs with the ball.

Jaydev Unadkat: It was a bit of a surprise that RR left out Unadkat in the last game. The experienced left-arm pacer is expected to get his position back in the side.

Andrew Tye: The Australia death-over specialist, might get his first game of IPL 2021 in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

Chetan Sakariya: The Saurashtra left-arm seamer has been the lone bright spot in the RR bowling unit. He is expected to retain his place against KKR.

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Chetan Sakariya