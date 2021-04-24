IND USA
IPL 2021 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings' win over Mumbai Indians
KL Rahul Captain of Punjab Kings and Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings.(PTI)
IPL 2021 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings' win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Points Table: A look at the points table of the Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Friday.
Punjab Kings jumped over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to climb up to the 5th position in the Indian Premier League 2021 table following a 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The low-scoring encounter saw PBKS chasing down the total of 132 set up by MI in just 17.4 overs.

Also read: 'Will you ask Sehwag not to open?': Former India cricketers baffled with MI's batting approach against PBKS

With their second defeat in a row, MI are now at the fourth position with 4 points, and a net run rate of -0.032. PBKS also have 4 points but a lower NRR of -0.428.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after PBKS’ win vs MI:


IPL 2021 Points Table.(Screenshot/IPL)
Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap(IPL)
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma broke into top three in the Orange Cap list after scoring 63 runs against Punjab Kings. He now has scored 201 runs in 5 games. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 60 runs saw him climb to the 2nd position in the table with 221 runs in 5 games. Shikhar Dhawan, with 231 runs in 4 games still leads the table.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Points Table(IPL)
There was no change in the Purple Cap table, except Rahul Chahr, who picked the solitary wicket of PBKS' batsman Punjab Kings for MI in the match, consoldating his 2nd position with 9 wickets in 5 games. DC Avesh Khan continues to lead the table.

